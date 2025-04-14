Portable cools off in Kwara prison over unmet bail conditions

Controversial Nigerian singer, Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has been remanded in the Ilorin Correctional Facility, Kwara State. This development came shortly after his arrest and arraignment by authorities on a series of criminal charges.

Portable appeared before an Upper Area Court in Ilorin on Monday, where he was arraigned on charges bordering on criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking. The court proceedings attracted public interest, given the singer’s history of online controversies and confrontations.

The presiding judge granted the singer bail in the sum of N1 million. However, the bail came with strict conditions, which the singer was reportedly unable to fulfill immediately, leading to his remand in prison custody.

According to the court’s ruling, Portable is to provide two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a top executive of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), either the Chairman or the Secretary of the association.

In addition, the second surety must possess a landed property situated within a Government Reserved Area (GRA), complete with a valid Certificate of Occupancy. These conditions, sources say, have proven difficult for the singer to meet as of press time.

The charges against Portable stem from a series of recent incidents and social media posts that allegedly defamed certain individuals and incited public unrest. Security operatives had arrested him following a petition filed against him by an undisclosed party.

As the legal process unfolds, fans and industry stakeholders await further developments in the case. The court adjourned further hearing on the matter to a later date, pending the fulfillment of bail conditions.