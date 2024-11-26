Port Harcourt refinery commences oil production after five years

After five years of inactivity, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced the resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery.



This achievement, according to NNPC, aligns with Nigeria’s broader efforts to reform its energy sector by addressing long-standing inefficiencies and reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products.



The NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed through a message made available to newsmen on Tuesday.



According to Soneye, the refinery has resumed operations at 60% capacity, processing up to 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day.



He added that this development positions the refinery as a key player in reducing fuel imports and addressing the nation’s economic challenges.



In his statement, Soneye said,



“A Historic Milestone: Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Operations. Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing.



“This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation.”



“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the exceptional leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their unwavering commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are reshaping Nigeria’s energy future”.