Popular skitsmaker in Oyo Police custody over sexual abuse links

In compliance with law and order in Oyo State, popular skitsmaker, Abdullahi Adisa, also known as Trinity Guy, has reported before the Oyo Police Command, following his invitation on the prank video he produced that involved discussion of sex organs with a minor.

As gathered, Trinity reported to the police for questioning and explained that his actions in the prank video were not intentional and not to promote sexual abuse in the state.

As learnt, he walked into the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on Friday and appeared before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, to explained himself and reasons for the prank.

He was said to have arrived at the premises barely 24 hours after he was invited by the command for questioning on his alleged promotion of sexual abuse of minor through his pranks.

Trinity’s arrival was confirmed through a short message released by the Oyo Command and made public through its official social media handle in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

