Popular skitmaker kills lover in Rivers 

A Popular skitmaker, Damian Collins, popularly called Ai Damien, has been arrested by the Rivers Police Command for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Justina Nkang, who is a 300-level undergraduate student studying Biochemistry in the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)

As gathered, Damien, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering UNIPORT, after killing the student, who was said to be undergoing Industrial Training, mutilated the body and was about to be disposed of when he was discovered by the community security team.

Nkang was said to be doing her Industrial Training at the Prestige Special Hospital in Dline, Port Harcourt before she was declared missing three days ago after leaving her place of work to Damien’s house.

On Thursday, sources said that the deceased student came to visit Damian, who later brutally slaughtered the victim, and cut off her breast, eyes, as well as other body parts.

Damian had kept the mutilated corpse in his apartment for three days but was apprehended by Estate security while he was trying to dispose of the corpse wrapped in a polythene bag.

“Otuene Justina Nkang was reported to be missing four days ago. She was a 300-level student of Biological Chemistry at Uniport but unfortunately, she was killed by her boyfriend who tried disposing of her body this evening (Wednesday) but was caught. The suspect has been handed over to the police,”

It was gathered that the suspect was also known to be allegedly involved in online fraud, locally known as “yahoo yahoo” and other ritual activities.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi, said the suspect, after butchering his female lover, harvested some parts of her body allegedly for ritual purposes and concealed her decomposing corpse in his apartment for days until one of his neighbours, who became suspicious after perceiving a strong stench oozing from his apartment, reported to the police.

“On Wednesday, around 3.30pm, operatives of Ozuoba Division received a complaint from a good Samaritan of Road 20, back of NTA Ozuoba that he went to his house where one Demain Okoligwe, a fellow tenant, perceived a very bad odour and immediately rushed to the police station, where the DPO led detectives to the scene.

“On arrival, the door was forcefully opened, and a Ghana-must-go bag containing a lifeless body was recovered.

“Back to the station and in a search of the fleeing suspect and boyfriend of the deceased, one Demain Okoligwe ‘m’ 24, a Petrochemical Engineering 400-level student of UNIPORT, boyfriend of the victim, the occupant of the house, now the prime suspect who was seen last with the deceased, was arrested for an inquiry.

“The lifeless and butchered body of Justina Otuene ‘f’ 20, a Biochemistry 300-level student at UNIPORT was recovered and deposited at the mortuary.

“Preliminary investigation is in progress; the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department for discreet investigation”.

