Popular DJ drowns in Lagos

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Michelle, has been reported to have drowned at a popular beach in Lagos, hours after posting on her official social media handle.

It was gathered that tragedy occurred when the entertainer, who was relaxing at the beach, decided to swim, and minutes after, she was said to have drowned.

The accident was announced by a lady that identified herself as the sister, Stella Abesin, through a statement on her official social media handle on Friday.

Hours after the incident occurred, Stella disclosed that the body of the disc jockey was still missing and that efforts were ongoing to recover it.

Although her sister did not give details where and how she died but she alleged that other picnickers at the beach stood and watch while her sister drowned.

“My sister did not deserve this, I can’t breathe. They all stood there and watched her drown. God, where’s my sister?? Where’s her body??

According to her, I am in shock. God do not let this be the end. I need a miracle right now. My sister cannot be gone.

The statement by the sister has continued to generate reactions and boosted the number of her followers on the different social media she had subscribed to.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

