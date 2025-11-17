Pope solicits protection for Nigerian Christians across north

The Catholic Church leader, Pope Leo has issued a strong warning over what he described as the increasing persecution and deadly attacks targeting Christians in Nigeria, urging world leaders to take urgent steps to safeguard vulnerable communities across the country.

This came days after United States president, Donald Trump, claimed that Christianity was facing an “existential threat” in Nigeria, accusing radical Islamists of carrying out widespread killings of Christians.

In a statement delivered from the Vatican, the pontiff expressed deep concern about the continued killings, abductions, and destruction of Christian settlements, noting that Nigeria has now become “one of the hardest-hit hotspots for religious violence globally.”

The Pope listed Nigeria alongside several other countries experiencing severe religious tensions, reaffirming the Vatican’s commitment to defending communities facing discrimination and violence.

His remarks are the latest in a series of appeals from Catholic leaders who have repeatedly raised alarm over deteriorating security conditions, particularly in northern and central Nigeria.

Religious leaders within Nigeria have echoed the Pope’s concerns, warning that Christian populations in several regions continue to face attacks by armed groups.

Many have described the pattern of violence as “systematic” and urged both local authorities and international partners to respond more decisively.

Human rights organisations have also welcomed the Pope’s intervention, saying it could amplify global pressure on governments and institutions to address religiously motivated violence.

Analysts note that Pope Leo’s message may heighten international scrutiny on Nigeria’s handling of security challenges affecting faith communities.

The Nigerian government has yet to issue an official response to the Vatican’s latest statement.