Pope recommends arms law review after teenager’s attack on US school

Following the shooting attack by an 18 years old teenager at a Texas school in the United States of America, leaving 19 students and two teachers dead, Pope Francis has recommended the review of arms law to prevent such reoccurrence.

Francis, who described the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking, said that the shooting in Uvalde axis of Texas would have been prevented if there is a greater control preventing access to guns and that the arms law should be reviewed adeqately to limit unwarranted access to the weapons.

According to him, on Wednesday, the Texas school incident called for a stop to indiscriminate trafficking of weapons that could engender the lives and properties of citizens of the state.

“I am heartbroken by the massacre at the elementary school in Texas. I pray for the children and the adults who were killed and for their families.”

“It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons. Let us all make a commitment so that tragedies like this cannot happen again.’’ he said.

On his part, President Joe Biden was said to have urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking the enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

As gathered, Francis was said to have often taken on the weapons industry. In 2015 he said people who manufacture weapons or invest in weapons industries are hypocrites if they call themselves Christians.

