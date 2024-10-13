Pope: Of men of God, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce…

The first item that caught my attention on Facebook penultimate Wednesday was Mr. Nsikak Essien’s page. It reads: “Christianity is not a primitive accumulation of wealth, an obscene display of opulence”. The photograph of the Catholic Church’s Pope Francis blessing a white car followed. A horde of executives clad in black (business) suits stood behind him. Nsikak’s narrative continued: “This latest Lamborghini car, which costs $200,000.00, was donated to Pope Francis by the car company. After blessing (the car), His Holiness (that is, Pope Francis) donated it (the car) to be auctioned and the proceeds donated to four charity organizations in his (Pope Francis’s) name. How many men of God would do that?”

Before I continue, let me introduce Mr. Nsikak Essien to those who may not know him. Nsikak was the editor of the National Concord during those turbulent June 12, 1993 years when I was the editor of The PUNCH and Saturday PUNCH. He also was – and still is – one of the finest writers this country has produced. The National Concord was the flagship of numerous publications owned and bankrolled by Chief MKO Abiola. The PUNCH and CONCORD newspapers led the way in the battle against the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was won free and square by Abiola. That election remains the most credible in the history of elections in this country, judged so by both local and international observers and commentators, private and governmental.

Back to Nsikak’s post. We now know that the cost of a (brand new) Lamborghini car is about $200,000.00. At an exchange rate of N1,700.00 to a dollar, that translates to N340,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and Forty Million Naira) only! Since the car was said to have been donated by the “car company”, which I understand to mean the company that made the Lamborghini, we should presume that it is a brand new car, not a “Tokunboh” or refurbished car. It is also sure to be a delectable, state-of-the-art car, possibly with special made-for-maximum-pleasure fittings and accessories.

Despite this, the pope, obviously, was not blown out of this world because of this gift. He did not see, describe or exclaim it as a miracle from God or as evidence of answered prayers. There was no nexus or connection between the car gift and the anointing of God upon the head, life or ministry of the pope. The pope didn’t need the car in the real sense of the word. He must have had other cars that he had been riding before this gift came. So, it most likely did not solve any car needs for him. 6.

Possibly as a result, he had no problems giving it away. Possibly, too, it is a function of his state of mind and philosophy of life not to engage in what Nsikak described as “primitive accumulation of wealth (and) obscene display of opulence”. Marxists define it as “primitive capitalist accumulation” because, in Marxian theory, capitalism and capitalists thrive on primitive accumulation, whether or not they have a need for that which is being accumulated.

Rather than bask in the glory of a new Lamborghini as an addition to what may be an intimidating array of all manner, make and class of cars in his garage that may be bursting at the seams, and show it off to his congregation who would scream and yell and shout hallelujah as they struggle to touch the exotic car as a “point of contact” for their own miracle to tumble down from heaven swiftly, the pope gave his Lamborghini away to charity. He asked that the car be auctioned and the proceeds given to four charity organisations in his (the pope’s) name.

What must have gone through the pope’s mind, informing him to make that decision? Is it the bible passage that says what shall it profit a man if he inherits this world but loses his soul? (Mark 8:36 – 37). Or is it the other one that commands us to lay up our treasures in heaven and not here on earth? (Matthew 6: 19-21). Can it be the story of the young rich ruler who, thinking he could flaunt his own righteousness, came to Jesus and asked him what he must do to inherit the kingdom of God? He scaled all the hurdles listed by Jesus except one: sell what you have and give the proceeds to the poor (Mark 10: 17 – 31).

Could this have been what informed the pope’s decision? Luke 12: 15 admonishes us to “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possessions” Not in the abundance of Lamborghini and Rolls Royce; private jets; palatial homes and exquisite wardrobes; and out-of-this-world riches that make the possessors some of the richest pastors on planet earth!

Pope Francis directed that his Lamborghini be auctioned and the proceeds shared among four charity organisations. Lucky organisations! If auctions are what we know them to be, that car, on auction, will attract far more than its factory price. The fact that it has had the pope’s name attached to it – he even blessed it – would certainly raise its value and make it a collectors’ item. There are wealthy people who love to pluck up such items. Four charity organisations will be blessed by the pope’s large-heartedness. They are the ones who have received a miracle. They are the ones whose prayers have been answered.

If you are not current, Nsikak’s post will appear innocuous; you can simply read it, wonder what it is all about and move on. But for those who are current, it is pregnant with meaning. It is loaded. As our people will say: The witch cried yesterday and the child died today; who does not know that it is the witch that cried yesterday who killed the child that died today! A Nigerian man of God celebrated a landmark birthday a few days earlier and he reportedly got the gift of how many Rolls Royce cars!

A Rolls Royce Cullinan, the type this man of God reportedly received, costs around $391,750.00, which is about N665, 975,000.000 (Six Hundred and Sixty-Five, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Five Million Naira, far more expensive than (almost double the price of) Lamborghini. And he got not just one but two – that is double portion and (evidence of?) double anointing! I am not aware if he took or will take the same steps as Pope Francis. Has he or will he auction his own Rolls Royces and give the proceeds to the poor? At no time other than now do the Nigerian poor need a helping hand and a large heart as Pope Francis’s!

My guess is that Nsikak was not just interested in criticising but wanted to draw attention to, and recommend, the example of the pope to his Nigerian counterpart. After all, a man of God is a man of God, be he black, be he white; and whether in Europe or Africa, God’s standard is the same. It is not impossible that the Nigerian man of God might not have seen the pope’s laudable example; that being the case, Nsikak’s post will be of immense help. Our elaborating it here should also be icing on the cake. Maybe the Nigerian man of God will chance upon this. Maybe someone will chance upon it and bring it to his attention. Maybe he will read Nsikak or this piece and be grateful that he did. Maybe not! Maybe he will read it, take umbrage and fly into a rage. What insolence! How dare they teach me what to do with my Rolls Royce? What audacity! Why try to ruin my birthday bash?

If he reacts like that, it could be real trouble! In 1973, the Port-Harcourt-based correspondent of the Bendel State Government-owned OBSERVER newspaper, Minere Amakiri, wrote a story deemed unpalatable by the then military governor, Alfred Diete-Spiff, simply because the story, which detailed the plight of teachers in the state, coincided with the governor’s birthday (30th July, 1973). The governor ordered that Amakairi be arrested and his head shaved with broken bottles! Decades later, after he had retired and was now a traditional ruler in the same Rivers State, I had the opportunity of interviewing Diete-Spiff. There was nothing really aghast in Amakiri’s story; the young and irascible governor’s hubris and uncontrollable anger were the issues.

And such elements are everywhere, churches and mosques inclusive. Some 12 or so years ago, I counselled a man of God and leader of the church against his incessant visit to the Presidential villa of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Reduce your frequency there, I told him in one of my columns. Rather than take heed, he took advantage of his position and reported me. I was summoned. I explained myself and was discharged and acquitted. Months later, this same man of God’s private aircraft got entangled in the cash-for-arms fiasco in South Africa. Do you remember that scandal? His vibrant voice became muted. He is yet to recover and regain his swagger!

Those that have ears, let them hear!

FEEDBACK

You have thoroughly researched your discourse on the nation’s politics and elections. The 1993 presidential election turned out to be what it was: Fair, free, credible, and successful because of the quality of the main contestant, Chief MKO Abiola. He knew what he wanted and prepared adequately for it. It was MKO’s long-term project . He knew that he had a lot of work to do and was prepared for it. Contestants since the 1993 elections just want power for the sake of power to satisfy their selfish interests and greed, with no intention to serve. That is why they buy votes and force themselves on the people. There can never be another 1993 presidential election, never again in this country! Modern-day contestants have no interest in the people who vote for them. But with people like you consistently pontificating, maybe our politicians will have a change of heart! Don’t get discouraged! Maybe, someday, there will be sanity! – Wale Ojo.

The solution to our myriad problems is a return to the collective destiny begun under the Western Regional Government, by which every Yoruba was conscious of his/her existence. The atomization engendered by the creation of states under the neutralization of the autonomy of regional governance must be reversed; otherwise; we shall suffer a continuous lamentation of our plight. This is why the Yoruba Referendum Committee is advocating a “Yoruba Referendum” to legitimize our aspiration, which will address these issues. The Western Region did not wait for the rest of the country before pursuing self-government. There is no reason, therefore, for us to wait for countrywide restructuring before taking steps towards self-government. Other parts of the country so interested can emulate our example. A Bill to that effect has been sent to the Houses of Assembly in the South-west and the state governors. There is no point having a “Yoruba National Anthem” if we cannot determine our own destiny. -Femi.

