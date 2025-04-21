Pope Francis acted as voice for voiceless -Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has joined world leaders in mourning the passing the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, Mario Bergoglio, popularly called Pope Francis, describing the late pontiff as a voice for the voiceless.

Tinubu’s tribute to the late Pope Francis came hours after the Vatican just a day after the Easter celebration, announced the passing of the Bishop, who died at the age of 88 years after battling with bilateral pneumonia.

The president in his condolence message, stated that the first American Catholic leader, who he described as a humanitarian, stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

While advocating for the celebration of the late Pontiff’s legacy, Tinubu urged nations to honour the deceased with actions including lifting the downtrodden, healing communities, and defending the dignity of every person.

According to the president’s message, “Today, with a heavy heart, i join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions. His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians”

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home—this Earth—is a gift we must protect for future generations”

“He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor”

“He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions”

“His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds”

“In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff. I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Basilica.”

“Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom”

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful.”