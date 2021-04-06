Polytechnic lecturers begin indefinite strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has grounded academic activities across the country and embarked on an indefinite strike over alleged government inability to yield to their demands.

It argued that the move had become imperative after the concerned governments failed to fulfil their promise in addressing urgent issues raised and agreed upon in the ultimatum issued in March 2020.

The ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, said that the industrial action which takes immediate effect was informed by the non-implementation of 2014 NEEDS Report and non-release of revitalization fund to the sector despite assurances since 2017.

Giving the breakdown of the lecturers’ grievances during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Ezeibe said that academic activities have been halted in all polytechnics and like institutions nationwide.

According to him, the union’s demands were communicated to the ministries of education, labour, and others as well as to state governors but nothing was done about them.

“Our grievances also include the non-reconstitution of governing councils in federal polytechnics and many state-owned institutions leading to the disruption of governance and administrative processes in the institutions since May 2020.

“This has also undermined the renegotiation of the union’s 2010 agreement with the government which was unilaterally suspended by the government for over two years now.”