Polygamy is best form of marriage for Africans- Okey Bakassi

A popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Okechukwu Onyegbule, also known as Okey Bakassi, has faulted religious beliefs kicking against polygamy form of marriage in Africa, saying polygamy is the most suitable for Africans.

Onyegbule argued that many individuals in monogamous marriages, particularly in Africa, are merely pretending to be happy in the form of marriage.

While stating this on a popular podcast, Bakassi stressed that monogamy was not working in the continent.

“Forget all the lip services that we pay to polygamy here. I still think that polygamy is the best form of marriage in Africa. Monogamy is not working.

“We are pretending. Now, what is the difference between polygamy and monogamy? Polygamy says you can marry two people at the same time. Monogamy says you cannot marry them at the same time, you have to let one go. What if you don’t want to let one go?”, he added.

The comedian, however, did not provide statistical evidence to back his claims.

It would be recalled that he launched his career in 1995 when he participated in Opa Williams’ ‘Nite of a Thousand Laughs’.

In addition to his acting and comedy career, Bakassi hosts two shows: ‘It’s Okay with Okey’ on Lagos Talks 91.3FM, a daily comedy program featuring co-hosts Accapella and Senator Comedian, and ‘The Other News’ on Channels TV.

Okey has been married to Ezinne nearly two decades and together they have three children — two girls and a boy.