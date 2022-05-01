Polygamy and Nigeria men

I am presently indifferent about polygamy for many personal and relatable reasons but I will never condemn it. Polygamy and monogamy are marriage institutions that have their validities proven by time as social realities and necessities.

Islam supports limited polygamy due to these social necessities beyond sexual adventure. Yes! Sexual adventure is not the primary validation for polygamy in Islam. For African culture, polygamy is a tool of enhanced social status and agricultural manpower in the past, the former is still relevant.

However, it is natural for women to dislike polygamy because they are more territorial (protective) in nature, a relevant case study is the differences in how mothers-in-law protect their sons in marriages seeing wives as potential threats, and how fathers-in-law play their roles. Hence, intending polygamists should never promise their wives ultimate monogamy, aspiring polygamists should inform the wife lovingly and aspiring polygamists should be emotionally and financially fit before venturing into the sweet hell.

Truly, polygamy has been more of a failed social experiment in Africa considering many relatable cases of bitter rivalry, blackmail, unending rifts, etc corrupting the communal paradise of many homes. I know of very few successful polygamists and enviable polygamous homes but this is not enough to rubbish its social necessity which dispassionate and intelligent women must learn to admit.

Mujib Dada-Qadri is a legal practitioner

