Politicians sponsored violence during hunger protests- Jigawa Gov

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has said that the destruction and looting of public and private properties recorded during hunger protests across the state were aided by politicians.

Namadi noted that the act was not that the perpetrators were affected by the economic policies and programs of the Federal Government but were politically motivated miscreants fulfilling promises made to their pay masters.

Speaking yesterday at the flag-off event for the emergency distribution of various food commodities to vulnerable households, donated by the federal government in collaboration with the state government, the governor emphasized that political motives, not any public protest, drove these acts of violence.

Namadi expressed his dismay over the violence, pointing out that individuals with political motivations hijacked it and tricked innocent youths into taking part in the looting and destruction.

“Despite repeated calls for restraint by the Ulama and other highly respected members of our communities, a protest that could have otherwise been peaceful and orderly was hijacked by certain crooked individuals and hoodlums, apparently to vent political resentments against the government and peace-loving people of Jigawa State. More disheartening is how these political miscreants lured and polluted the minds of some of our unsuspecting youths into participating in the unruly protests,” he said.

The governor condemned the actions, stating that the damage caused to both public and private properties has set the state back significantly.

“There is no doubt this has taken us several steps backwards as public and private properties worth several billions of Naira, including emergency relief materials and agricultural inputs meant to be distributed to the vulnerable segments of the population, were looted or vandalized.”

“Notwithstanding, as a humane government committed to lasting improvements in the welfare and economic wellbeing of our people, we will continue to implement more initiatives, interventions, and social safety nets programmes in line with our Agenda for Greater Jigawa.”

Namadi extended his sympathies to those affected by the recent floods in thirteen local government areas of the state, highlighting the state government’s ongoing efforts to provide emergency relief and the federal government’s commitment to delivering additional support through the National Emergency Management Agency.

“We most sincerely condole families that lost their loved ones. We commiserate with all those affected in one way or another. While still praying for a bumper harvest throughout the state, we also pray that God Almighty will recompense all those affected. Already, the state government is intervening to provide emergency relief to those affected.”

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Jigawa State Government, has supplied a significant quantity of food commodities to distribute among the most vulnerable households across the state as part of the intervention. The supplies include 13,824 bags of sorghum, 11,880 bags of maize, 4,860 bags of millet, and 24,000 bags of rice. To expand coverage, the Jigawa State Government has supplemented these with additional commodities, ensuring that every household in the 287 political wards receives a fair share.

“Largely, these came in several forms including food and cash transfers to thousands of well-deserving vulnerable segments of the population, free or subsidized distribution of agricultural inputs to boost food production, and provision of employment opportunities to thousands of our teeming youths to provide them with sustainable means of livelihoods including JTEACH, JAGRO, JHEALTH and hundreds of Permanent and Pensionable Appointments particularly in the Education and Health Sectors. The Feeding Program we introduced during the last Ramadan Period was unprecedented in Jigawa State through which thousands of households and individuals were reached out to. Barely a month ago, I flagged up an Agricultural Support Program for Civil Servant under which we have so far, reached over 8,000 civil servants with subsidized agricultural inputs and cash loans worth over Three Billion Naira already disbursed.”

Namadi reiterated the commitment of both the federal and state governments to continue providing relief and implementing initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the people, particularly the vulnerable segments of the population, while assuring the citizens that those responsible for the vandalism would be held accountable.

“In the same vein, I would like to reiterate that, as the government, we will not condone what happened. We have left the appropriate agencies to do their work and ensure that anyone proven to be guilty beyond reasonable doubts in the vandalization of public and private properties is made to reap what he sowed.”

The governor called on all peace-loving people in Jigawa State to remain patient, law-abiding, and prayerful as the government continues to work toward the state’s socioeconomic prosperity.