Politicians Schs’ certificates must go through verification- Ezekwesili

Following discovery made by committee setup to investigate Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of an Anambra varsity admission seeker, Mmesoma Ejikeme, the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has advocated that for equity and Justice, President, Governors and other politicians aspiring public offices be made to publish their education certificates for public verification before assuming political posts.

Ezekwesili said that publication was for Nigerian and institution to verify and ascertain if the results they tendered as evidence for their qualifications for the political office were truly genuine.

The former minister stated this on Saturday in a short statement released on her official social media handle after reports emanated that the Anambra teenager had manipulated the results she claim to have obtained after sitting for the 2023 matriculation in the state.

She stated that the need for public verification became necessary after it was known that children in primary and secondary were also found to have started manipulating results to suit what they desired for themselves.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, We actually have been handed a window of opportunity to ask all Politicians to submit their Primary, Secondary and University Results for public verification.

“Children in primary and young ones in secondary school have sadly learnt from so called “political leaders” who have spent their lives gaining all manner of certificates dishonestly.

“This is a real window of opportunity for “leaders” to lead by example.

“Publish your certificates for public verification . Nigerians are interested”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

