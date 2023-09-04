Politicians planning nationwide violent protests against Tinubu’s govt.- DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that there were plans by politicians to fund a nationwide violent protest targeted at disrupting the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

DSS said that the demonstration was being put together by the politicians, who have started recruiting students, members of ethnic groups and others, to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters that were already being addressed by the apex government.

It disclosed this in a statement released on Monday and made available to The Guild by the Spokespersons to the security agency, Peter Afunanya.

DSS disclosed that leader of the group orchestrating the act have been identified and was already being monitored to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

According to the statement, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action.

“Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

