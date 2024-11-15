Politicians behind my N1.3trn fraud link- Delta former governor

The Delta State former Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has alleged that the evidence before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him was maliciously put together and sponsored by his politicians to ridicule his achievements in the state.

Okowa, who insisted on his innocence on allegations made against him by the anti-graft agency, boasted that he isn’t afraid of EFCC’s investigation.

Okowa stated this during a solidarity visit by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Orodje of Okpe, to his residence in Asaba yesterday.

The anti-corruption agency is probing Okowa, who was a two-term governor, over an alleged diversion of the sum of N1.3 trillion.

The ex-governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, described the allegations made against him as “malicious and politically-motivated,” adding that some individuals were attempting to distort facts to serve their interests.

Okowa said, “In politics, there are many things one must face, but it’s unfortunate when baseless accusations are presented to the media.”

He dismissed accusations of misappropriating the money as unintelligent lies, saying, To claim that someone could misappropriate such an amount implies that they would need to take N16 to N20 billion monthly for 96 months. This is not just unreasonable; it’s a deliberate attempt to mislead.

Regarding his recent EFCC inquiry, Okowa said he welcomed the agency’s investigation and saw no need to block its efforts.

“I am not afraid of any investigation and will not stop the EFCC from carrying out its duties. Unlike others who seek court orders to obstruct investigations, I believe in transparency. However, the public deserves accurate information, not fabrications by certain individuals,” he asserted.

Okowa emphasised that the allegations were purely political, adding that he confidently addressed all questions posed by the EFCC officials.

“The information presented in the petition differs vastly from the facts, and I am sure the investigators have seen through the lies. I know the sources of these attacks, but they won’t deter me. I served Delta State with the support of our people and leaders like you, and we achieved significant progress,” he told the visiting traditional rulers.

The traditional rulers pledged to stand by the former governor, thanking him for his cordial relationship with them and expressing confidence that justice would prevail in his favour