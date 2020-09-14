Political stakeholders appeal security synergy, others in Edo election

In a bid to ascertain peaceful and credible elections, Senate Committee of Indepenedent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on various law enforcement agencies and Edo State Governmen to create a synergy so as to eradicate election violence and crimes.

The senate commitee said that differents security personnels and Corps members have been properly trained and equipped for the forth coing election, incuding the body incharge of conducting election to enable ensure credibility, produce people’s choice candidare in an atmosphere devoid of fear and violence.

It was gathered that INEC preparedness for saturday’s election was ascertained after the committee disclosed that 11 out of 14 oversight functios were successfully carried out while the remaining three would be ongoing until voting day.

The Chairman, INEC Senate Committee, Sen. Kabiru Gaya, who appealed for the synergy, opined that a peaceful environment during election; promotes free and fair election that would in turn produce credible candiate.

Speaking during a visit to the commission’s office on Sunday in Benin, Gaya warned INEC official against corruption and being used as architect by politicians to violate elctoral rules and regulations, charged Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state to work with the various security agencies to provide adequate security both during and after the elections.

“We are in the process of amending the Electoral Act and also in the process of enacting the Electoral Offences Act which would enable perpetrators of election violence to be prosecuted.

“So, we are warning all political actors to ensure that there is peace in Edo,” he said.

Lending his voice, the committee’s vice chairman, Sen. Sahabi Ya’u, advised the ICT unit of INEC to monitor the activities of its staff members to avoid possible sabotage within as survival of democracy depends largely on the credibility of the electoral process.

On his part, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, a member of the committee, urged INEC to stand firm and remain neutral since the whole world are watching to know the activities of the body.

Ekweremadu appealed to the REC to ensure that Card Readers were properly charged, configured and tested before deployment to polling and voting points.

Earlier, the REC, Mr Johnson Alalibo, told committe members that the commission was fully ready for the elections, adding that 11 of 14 items listed on the schedule of activities had been completed.

Alalibo said the commission had trained security personnel, INEC staff, CSOs, Electoral Officers, youth corps members among others for the conduct of the elections, stressing that the configuration of the smart card readers and the z-pad to be deployed for the elections is currently ongoing.