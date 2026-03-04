Political Parties crisis may increase 2027 election budget

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised concern that recurring internal disputes and unnecessary litigation within political parties could significantly increase the cost of conducting the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday at a Technical Workshop on the Revision of INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan warned that frequent court cases and leadership crises are already consuming billions of naira in legal and administrative resources, diverting attention from preparations for credible polls.

“Our collective commitment is being challenged by leadership squabbles and judicialised politics. In the last cycle alone, INEC was joined in numerous suits that could have been avoided by strict adherence to party constitutions,” Amupitan said. “Such disputes drive up costs and strain the resources needed for smooth election administration.”

He further stressed that weak internal party democracy, particularly during primaries, has direct consequences for the quality and credibility of general elections. “As we move towards the primary window of April 23 to May 30, 2026, it is essential to enforce a level playing field. Otherwise, these disputes will inevitably inflate the 2027 election budget.”

Amupitan expressed optimism that the workshop, organised in partnership with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, would review the Electoral Act and recommend amendments to existing regulations guiding party operations, ultimately helping to reduce avoidable costs in the next election cycle.