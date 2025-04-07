Political loyalty and Police integrity

In a functioning democracy, the police serve as the backbone of justice, a force that guarantees peace, enforces laws, and protects the rights and freedoms of every citizen. The Nigeria Police Force, once conceived with this noble mission, is now a shadow of its intended purpose. The integrity of the institution has been compromised by a growing and dangerous trend—the shifting loyalty of police officers from the constitution to political powerbrokers. This betrayal has come at an enormous cost, shaking public confidence, deepening injustice, and weakening the very foundation of our democracy.

There has been a glaring transition from impartial law enforcement to politically motivated policing. What we witness today is a system where the police are no longer neutral enforcers of the law, but tools in the hands of those who wield political influence. Rather than serve the people, the police now serve the interests of the elite. Rather than uphold justice, they enforce political agendas. This transformation has left a bitter taste in the mouths of millions of Nigerians who now view the police not as protectors, but as threats to their freedoms.

Corruption within the force is no longer limited to roadside extortion or abuse of power in low-level interactions. It has taken a more sophisticated and dangerous form—becoming a strategic tool for suppressing dissent, rigging elections, silencing the opposition, and shielding the politically connected from accountability. The badge, once a symbol of honor and duty, has become a pass for lawlessness when worn in allegiance to power rather than to principle.

This crisis of integrity has been laid bare in several high-profile events in recent years. The #EndSARS protests of 2020 brought global attention to police brutality in Nigeria. Young Nigerians, tired of systemic abuse by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), took to the streets in peaceful protest. Rather than listen to their grievances and act in good faith, the Nigerian state responded with force. Security forces, acting under political orders, unleashed violence against unarmed demonstrators. The bloodshed at the Lekki Toll Gate remains one of the most tragic and shameful moments in our democratic history. It wasn’t just a failure of policing—it was a clear example of the state using the police and military to silence its own people.

The credibility of the police force suffers further damage every election season. Reports of officers aiding in ballot box snatching, intimidating voters, and providing cover for political thugs have become the norm. In many states during the 2023 elections, the presence of police did not signify safety but fear, particularly in opposition strongholds. Rather than act as guardians of electoral integrity, the police have too often acted as enforcers of political manipulation, turning democracy into a contest of violence rather than ideas.

Equally troubling is the pattern of selective justice. Opposition politicians and activists are frequently arrested on flimsy charges or detained without trial, while known allies of those in power walk freely despite overwhelming evidence of corruption or incitement. The arrest and continued harassment of activist Omoyele Sowore for leading peaceful protests is a stark example of this injustice. Meanwhile, politicians who openly threaten violence or embezzle public funds are shielded from scrutiny simply because of their proximity to power.

This trend has devastating consequences for public trust. When citizens no longer believe that the police serve the people, they turn to self-help. Vigilante justice rises. Armed groups gain more relevance. The legitimacy of the entire justice system erodes, leading to chaos and insecurity. The public, especially the youth, begin to see law enforcement not as a partner in justice but as a weapon of oppression.

The roots of this decay are embedded in the structure of the Nigeria Police Force. It is overly centralized and beholden to the federal executive. The President, through the Inspector General of Police, wields enormous control over the force, making it vulnerable to political manipulation. This structure allows politicians to influence policing decisions for personal or partisan gain.

Additionally, the welfare and training of police officers leave much to be desired. Poor salaries, lack of benefits, substandard housing, and minimal professional development all contribute to low morale and a readiness to obey illegal commands for financial or political favor. Officers are not just poorly paid—they are poorly prepared to uphold the principles of justice in a modern democracy.

Compounding the problem is the absence of accountability. Officers implicated in electoral violence, extortion, or human rights abuses are rarely investigated, let alone prosecuted. The Police Service Commission, while tasked with oversight, often lacks the independence or political will to hold senior officers accountable—especially when such officers are executing orders from above.

To save the Nigerian Police Force from total collapse, fundamental reforms must be undertaken. First, decentralizing the police structure is essential. Creating state and community police forces can help foster accountability, bring policing closer to the people, and limit the scope of federal political interference. While decentralization is not without its challenges, the status quo has failed spectacularly.

Second, the welfare and professional development of officers must be prioritized. A well-trained, well-paid, and ethically grounded officer is less likely to compromise their duty. Investment in modern policing methods, human rights education, and community engagement is necessary to create a force that serves the people, not power.

Third, oversight institutions must be strengthened and made truly independent. The Police Service Commission and other watchdog bodies must be empowered to discipline errant officers without fear or favor. Impunity must end, and those who use the police to violate citizens’ rights must be exposed and punished.

Finally, Nigerians themselves must become active participants in holding the police accountable. Civil society organizations, the media, and whistleblowers must continue to document and expose abuses. The people must demand better and refuse to normalize political policing. Only through sustained pressure and engagement can true change be achieved.

The Nigerian Police Force is at a crossroads. It can continue down this dangerous path of compromise and decline, or it can be reformed into a force that truly serves and protects. The choice lies not just with policymakers, but with every Nigerian who believes in justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

The cost of political loyalty in policing is too high. It is paid in the blood of innocent citizens, in the loss of public trust, and in the collapse of institutions. It is time to draw the line and reclaim the Nigeria Police Force for what it was meant to be—a servant of the people, not a tool of oppression.

Hon Abubakar MG