Polices founds missing Ondo civil servant’s body inside school

The body of an Ondo State senior civil servant, Gbenga Olofingboyegun, has been found and mutilated, barely three days after being declared missing in the state capital, Akure.

Olofingboyegun’sdecomposing lifeless body was discovered in a classroom at Saint Theresa’s Primary School, Oyemekun Road in Akure.

The body of the deceased civil servant, who was a director in the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, was found on Sunday to have been mutilated with the head and his intestines already removed.

He was declared missing following his wife and members of his family’s inability to determine his whereabouts after leaving the office for his home last Thursday.

The spokesperson for the Ondo Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to newsmen during an interview in the state.

Odunlami added that a member of the deceased family has identified the body with the suit on him which he put on to the office on the day he was declared missing.

The PPRO noted that investigations into the dastard incident have since commenced and that all efforts would be made to ensure that perpetrators of the act were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

