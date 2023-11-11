Policemen shot teargas inside Trade Fair to prevent mayhem- Lagos Govt.

Following reports that Lagos policemen attacked the Director-General, Lagos Trade Fair, Vera Ndanusa, and traders within the complex, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, has disclosed that the action alleged by Ndanusa was not intentional and was carried out to prevent mayhem.

Olumide stated that the action was taken when the state government’s team convoy was blocked by hoodlums after the successful completion of the exercise within the premises.

According to him, the enforcement exercise of the Ministry does not single out the Trade fair complex, but it is a routine and cautionary move to ensure that people across the State build right in the interest of all.

The commissioner, meanwhile, maintained that the physical planning enforcement on the Lagos Trade fair complex in Amuwu Odofin Local Government was justified to stop further development of illegal, unapproved buildings within the complex.

In a statement released yesterday by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, the commissioner stressed that the Trade Fair Complex has a record of not complying with building regulations or even cooperating with attempts to bring it to voluntary compliance.

“The enforcement exercise of yesterday was to send a strong signal that planning infractions in the area must stop while all building constructions must be regularised with the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development as stipulated by the supreme Court judgement of 2003.

“However, it is further from the truth that the Honourable Commissioner harassed or ordered the harassment of the Director General, Trade Fair complex, Vera Ndanusa, who made such a claim on Channels TV, whilst it is true that security operatives intuitively released teargas to forestall mayhem when the convoy was blocked by hoodlums after the successful completion of the exercise.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development is empowered by the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 as amended to control the development of physical structures within the state, issue planning permits and enforce compliance.

“The Ministry’s role is sacrosanct for a livable, organised, and sustainable environment as well as the overall well-being and wellness of Lagosians”.

