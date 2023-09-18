Policemen investigating Mohbad’s death to submit report before October

The 13-man team investigating Afrobeat artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad’s death are expected to submit an interim report within before October 1st, 2023.

The 13 members team responsibility would be to unravel circumstances surrounding death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process across the country especially within Lagos.

Also, to ensure that it deploys processes and other technological tools that could aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria Constitution and the State Laws.

This was disclosed after the team was setup by the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, and their identities made public during a press briefing on Monday that was also attended by parents of the deceased singer at the Lagos Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

Also, the team has been charged by the Lagos CP to carry out a discreet investigation which covers exhumation, Autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visit, Hospital/Medical Report, Records of suspects/witnesses statements.

“Following the death of one Ilerioluwa Oladimeji AKA Mohbad, ‘M’ aged 27yrs which occurred in the month of September 12th 2023, and in the overriding public interest, the Command has set up a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria Constitution and the State Laws,” a document from the police reads.

The members of the team are:

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM ON MOHBAD CASE

1. DEP. ACP Saheed Kassim – Head of Investigation

2. DET. CSP Cris Onyeisi – Team leader

3. DET. SP Masta Alh. Bunu – Team leader

4. DET. SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf – Team leader

5. DET. DSP Ahnmed Abdullahi – Team leader

6. DET. ASP Oderinde Galfar – Member

7. DET. ASP Alabi Bolanle – Member

8. DET. ASP Mohammed Yusu – Member

9. DET. INSPR. Adesina Adefisayo – Member

10.DET. INSPR. Ameh Michael – Member

11.DET. INSPR. Oisa Roseline – Member

12.DET. INSPR. Mayowa Owoeye – Member

13.DET. INSPR. Babatunde Victor – Member

The legal team consists of SP Cardoso Yetunde (Esq) as OC legal; DSP Umar Bello (Esq) as legal officer; ASP Augustine Nwabuisi (Esq) as legal officer; while the forensic team has DET. CSP Ayitu Akpama as team leader; DET. INSPR Elizabeth Olokode and DET. INSPR Queen Agofure as members.

