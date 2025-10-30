Policeman, three others die during Lagos auto crashes 

A police officer and three men have been confirmed to have died during multiple auto crashes that occurred around the Kara Bridge axis of Lagos State.

Of the four deceased who were all adult males, it was learnt that two died at the crash scene, while the two others died on arrival at the hospital and were declared Brought-In-Dead (BID).

As gathered, the accident occurred at 07:09 a.m. on Thursday when the five trucks were involved in a multiple collision, including a mini truck carrying biscuits, a trailer with sardines, a 40-foot containerized truck, a heavy-duty truck, and a tow truck on the bridge.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this to newsmen after the emergency officials restored normalcy on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

