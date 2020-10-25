Policeman, six Boko Haram members die during face-off in Yobe

No fewer than seven persons including a policeman were said to have died when Nigerian Police officers repelled members of Boko Haram that attacked communities in Yobe State.

As gathered, the members of the insurgent group stormed Babban Gida community, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government, and started shooting, causing pandemonium as well as forcing residents to seek safety.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the assailants drove into the community in four Toyota Hilux vehicles at about 4pm yesterday when the residents of the community, 50 kilometres from Damaturu, the state capital, were about relaxing after returning from their various farms.

The Guild gathered that despite the aerial support by fighter jets, the insurgents were reported to have overpowered the ground troops, attacked a military base and Divisional Police Headquarters in the area, as well as parts of the Local Government secretariat, and set them ablaze.

Confirming the attack, the State Police Command spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, stated that the officer killed was shot immediately after the terrorists stormed the axis yesterday.

Abdulkarim, however, said the police were gathering more information to ascertain level of destruction and the number of casualties recorded during the face-off.

It is also about 50 kilometres from Dapchi where over 100 students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College were abducted in February 2018.