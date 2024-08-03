Policeman reported dead during hunger protest miraculously wakeup-Force PRO

The Nigerian Police has disclosed that a policeman, who was reported murdered during the first day of the nationwide hunger protest, has miraculously woken up.

Meanwhile, no fewer than nine policemen sustained varying degrees of injuries during violence that marred demonstrations against economic hardship across the country.

The Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Saturday, while responding to claims by Amnesty International, a foreign group, that claimed over 13 protesters were killed during the demonstration.

Adejobi, in a statement made available to The Guild, said: “One of them who initially was reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition”.

However, the police spokesperson was silent on teargas canisters shot at protesters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on third day of the demonstration.

Earlier at a briefing, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had said a policeman was murdered while on duty during the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests.

He had lamented that events in major cities on Thursday were “mass uprising and looting, not protests”.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order,” the IGP had said.