Policeman kills woman during celebration over promotion in Ekiti

Pandemonium has broken out in Okela axis of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, after a woman, Ifeoluwa Adekalu, was allegedly shot dead by a policeman attached to the Police station in the community.

As gathered, Adekalu was pronounced dead by medical experts after being shot by a policeman who was celebrating his colleague’s promotion by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in the state.

It was learnt that the perpetrator whose identity was yet to be released by the Ekiti Police Command, acted under the influence of alcohol after news filtered in that his friend had been promoted.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Adekalu, a mother of one, was later pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the public hospital in the community, attributing the demise of the gunshot wound sustained.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, AIG Adewale Adeniran, who confirmed the incident on Friday, disclosed that the tragedy occurred yesterday.

Adeniran stated that the officer, who was assigned to a different unit of the State Police Command, had been disarmed and detained.

Although the police boss did not release the officer’s identity, stated that the suspect would be undergoing interrogations as stipulated by law.