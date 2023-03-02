Policeman kills lover, commits after breakup in Kwara

A policeman, Sergeant Olalere Michael, has been reported to have allegedly killed his former lover and himself after she decided to break up with him in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The law enforcement officer, who was attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin, was said to have stormed the Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam housing estate in Ilorin and shot the yet-to-be-identified lady, then killed himself.

After realising that he had killed the woman, the officer was said to have shot himself in the head and died immediately at the scene.

The tragedy was confirmed by Kwara Command spokesperson, Okansanmi Aayi, through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

According to him, “At about 08:05 hours of March 2, 2023, information reached the command that a man in police uniform later identified by his uniform and name tag as F/NO 497093. Sergeant Olalere Michael “M,” later known to be attached to 15 PMF, Ilorin went to Chapel of Redemption Agba Dam housing estate in Ilorin and shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified lady, then shot himself in the head and died

“Immediately after the information got to the command, the Commissioner of Police for Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, psc+, dispatched a team of policemen and detectives to the scene, where the corpses were recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the bodies were certified dead.

“The command wishes to state clearly that the deadly incident was an aftermath of love gone sour and that it has nothing to do with police brutality. Meanwhile, investigation of this unfortunate incident is in progress, and the report of the investigation will be made public as soon as it is ready”, it added.

