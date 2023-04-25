Policeman dies, scores injure during transporters, police clashes in Oyo

One policeman has been confirmed dead and many residents were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between transporters and police personnel around Moniya in Akinyele Local Government, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was learnt that the clashes started when the policemen led by Inspr Stanley Ikhine were trying to arrest a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) owner, who had ignored the law enforcement officers’ directives to stop.

The policemen, who were on a Stop and Search around major black spots, allegedly chased the vehicle to a motor garage on Tuesday where they met scores of transporters that aided the SUV owner to escape from the scene.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, in a statement made available to newsmen, disclosed that the deceased officer’s body has been deposited at the mortuary.

According to the statement, “The team of operatives on patrol led by one Inspr Stanley Ikhine, flagged down an Ash coloured Lexus 350 Jeep with a faintly inscribed worn-off number further arousing suspicion from the officers on watch”.

He said the vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.

“Following the action of the driver, the police officers pursued the occupants of the vehicle in a bid to establish further clarity of facts. A few meters away from the initial stoppage point, the Lexus Jeep veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process, thereby not only obstructing the officers from discharging their duties but as well aiding the escape of the SUV and its Occupants.

“Consequent to the above, the hoodlums attacked the Officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot being discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.

“Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price, suffering a heavy blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him of his firearm,” the statement added.

The police spokesman stated that the late officer has since been deposited at the State Morgue for Post-mortem, adding that seven persons have been arrested with 12 motorcycles impounded in connection with the incident.

