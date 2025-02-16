Policeman dies inside hotel after lodging lover in Ogun

The lifeless body of a Inspector of police, Haruna Mohammed, has been recovered from a hotel room after being pronounced dead by medical experts in Ogun state.

As gathered, the deceased, who was attached to Ishashi Police division in Lagos State, had lodged into the Super G Royal hotel in Anthony Uzum Estate, Oyeyemi Akute, with a lady to have a nice time but hours after, was found lifeless inside the room’s floor.

It was gathered that the late officer and the unidentified woman arrived at the hotel at about 1:00 am on yesterday.

The hotel manager, Deborah Adejobi, reportedly found their room unlocked at about 8:52 am, and on checking inside, she discovered the officer lying lifeless, while the woman was nowhere to be found.

A Police memo detailing the situation report, the hotel owner, Abiodun Olagunju, reported the incident to the command, adding that the fleeing woman had earlier visited the reception at about 6:00 am to request table water.

His body has been removed and deposited at Life Channel Mortuary in Olambe.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said: “At first, it was the uniform found in his bag, so it was not possible to say he is a police officer. There was no identification card on him or his belongings.

“But further investigation revealed that the deceased is an Inspector of police serving with Ishashi division in Lagos command. The DPO have been contacted and his body identified.”

Odutola said operatives of the command have launched a manhunt for the fleeing lady, while investigation is ongoing to unravel circumstances surrounding his death.