Policeman dies during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division has been pronounced dead after being involved in multiple auto crashes around the Kara bridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos State.

As gathered, the deceased officer was said to be returning to office on his motorcycle when he got trapped under one of the trucks involved in the auto crash and died before rescue came his way.

At the accident scene on Thursday, it was learnt that a Volvo truck, with number plate FKJ 484 YA, conveying goods headed inward Arepo, Ogun State, a Toyota Hiace bus with number plate BWR 371 XC, and a Mercedes bus, registration number unknown, were involved in a road accident.

Confirming the causality, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, narrated that the truck crashed into a Mercedes Benz bus while in motion, swerved off the road, and fell uncontrollably on a Toyota Hiace bus parked by the roadside.

“During this time, a Police officer attached to Mopol 20 Division maneuvering his way back to the office on his motorcycle, got trapped by the incident and died instantly”, he added.

He noted that body of the policeman was recovered under the ill-fated truck and handed over Ojodu Police Station personnel for identification and further processing.

“The commodity was extricated with the use of the Agency’s heavy-duty equipment, the Super Metro. The commodity was bagged and taken to Ojodu Police Station for further processing.

“The ill-fated truck was recovered with use of the agency’s sophisticated heavy-duty equipment ‘Super Metro to a lay-by. The Toyota Hi Ace Bus was also recovered and towed to Ojodu Police Station”.