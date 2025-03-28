Policeman dies during clash against Shi’ites in Abuja

One policeman has been confirmed dead and dozens of Abuja residents sustained varying degrees of injuries when members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly called Shiites, and soldiers clashed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police has arrested no fewer than 19 Shi’ite members who participated during the clash with the law enforcement officers on the Abuja Road.

As gathered, the clash between the two factions started after the Friday prayer when the Shiites embarked on a procession that was later marred with violence at the popular Banex Plaza, Abuja.

During the demonstration, the protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine”, an act that the Federal Government had often warned Nigerians against, saying it is treasonable.

Eyewitnesses narrated that tensions escalated when some protesters reportedly began throwing stones at security operatives. In response, security personnel fired shots to disperse the crowd.

Confirming the death toll, FCT Police Command Spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that 19 suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack, which occurred around Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

Adeh stated that at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday, the command received a distress call about a violent assault on security personnel by IMN members.

She said the attackers were armed with firearms, cutlasses, catapults, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and other dangerous weapons.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, police and security personnel encountered intense gunfire from the attackers, resulting in serious injuries to three security operatives. They were promptly transported to the National Hospital, where one was pronounced dead,” she said.

Adeh said normalcy had been restored in the area, while investigations were ongoing to ensure all perpetrators were brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Ajao Adewale, condemned the unprovoked attack on security operatives by members of the proscribed group.

He assured that efforts were being intensified to apprehend all those responsible for the incident, warning that attacks on security personnel would not be tolerated.

It was gathered that the clash occurred hours after the United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert, warning its citizens about planned IMN protests in Abuja and other major cities on Friday.

In the advisory, the US Embassy cautioned that demonstrations could lead to disruptions such as roadblocks, traffic congestion, and possible confrontations.

“The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called for demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, March 28, 2025. Heavy traffic and other disruptions are possible. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations,” the embassy stated.

The security warning listed potential protest locations, including Banex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, the National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, the National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.