Policeman dies days after mob attack in Plateau

A policeman, Inspector Ikale Muhammed, has been pronounced dead by medical experts, following an attack by a mob in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The deceased, who sustained critical injuries from the attack, succumbed to his injuries and all efforts by the medical experts to save the law enforcement officers proved abortive.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the law enforcement officer was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m. yesterday while receiving medical care at Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

The Guild gathered that his remains have been placed in the hospital’s mortuary pending an autopsy on the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

This came hours after the attack on the inspector occurred at Polo Roundabout, where Inspector Muhammed from the ‘C’ Division attempted to arrest an individual caught in possession of hard drugs.

Reports indicate that the suspect managed to escape, abandoning a bag containing illicit substances, including Indian hemp, and fled toward the Jenta Adamu area.

Shortly after, the suspect allegedly returned with a group of motorcycle riders, who launched a violent assault on the officer while he was transporting the recovered drugs to the station.

During the attack, Inspector Ikale suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Following the incident, additional police reinforcements were dispatched to the scene, leading to the recovery of a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has commenced an investigation and is intensifying efforts to track down and arrest those responsible for the deadly attack.