Policeman commits suicide in Nasarawa

A police constable attached to Mada Station Division of Nasarawa command of the Nigerian Police Force, Dogara Akolo-Moses, has committed suicide after shotting self in the state.

As gathered, the deceased officer went into a private room before handling over his riffle and shot himself to avoid any interference from his colleagues at the station.

Confirming the ugly incident to The Guild in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the officer’s uncontrolled action.