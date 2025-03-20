Policeman, 12 others die during police, bandit clash in Benue

A Nigeria Police Officer, Inspector Tombo Ward, has been pronounced dead after being shot during a policemen and bandit clash in Benue State.

Aside from that, it was learnt that 12 bandits members were killed after the force operatives were engaged in an intense gunfire exchange with the armed men.

As gathered, the security personnel deployed by the Benue state command encountered the bandits while en route to a discovered criminal hideout in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku Local Government Area.

The confrontation resulted in the death of 12 suspects and Ward, while others fled with injuries sustained during the clashes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Thursday, disclosed that the operation was conducted to curb persistent violent crimes, including robbing, kidnapping, and banditry across the state.

Adejobi added that further raids carried out by the team around Daudu and Makurdi resulted in the recovery of 7 locally made pistols, 3 AK-47 rifles, the arrest of 5 suspected robbers, and 32 suspected cultists.

According to him,”On March 19, 2025, at about 2 AM, Operatives of the Taskforce encountered an ambush set by armed bandits while en route to a discovered criminal hideout in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku Local Government Area. A fierce gun duel ensued, during which the police operatives responded with superior firepower, successfully subduing the gang”

“After the exchange, 12 bandits were neutralized, while others escaped. Tragically, during this operation, one member of the police team, Inspector Terfa Anyiatse sustained a fatal gunshot injury and eventually gave up the ghost. Further raids conducted around Daudu and Makurdi resulted in the recovery of 7 locally made pistols, 3 AK-47 rifles, the arrest of 5 suspected robbers, and 32 suspected cultists”

“The IGP commends the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved in the operation, highlighting their commitment to ensuring the safety of our communities, and extends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen officer, praying for the repose of his soul. The Force remains resolute in its mission to combat crime and ensure the safety of all citizens. Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police and other law enforcement agencies”