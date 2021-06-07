Police rescues 11 abducted Katsina traders in Zamfara

After two days in captivity, the Zamfara Police Command has rescued 11 Katsina traders that were abducted by suspected armed bandits in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

As stated, the victims rescued by operatives of the state’s Police Command in collaboration with the state government peace committee were said to have been abducted near Wanzamai village, along Gusau Zaria Road in Tsafe LGA of the State on 4th June 2021, by the bandits.

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said that the Victims who are natives of Katsina State were abducted by suspected armed bandits while coming back from marketing activities in Gummi LGA in a J5 Bus Reg. No. DMS 06 XA.

Through a statement released to journalists on Monday, Shehu said the rescued victims were medically checked by the government medical team before being debriefed and reunited with their respective families by the police.

“The victims were taken to the forest by their abductors when the police operatives in collaboration with the state government peace committee and some repentant bandits swung into action and eventually succeeded in rescuing all the victims hale and hearty.

“All the kidnapped victims were medically checked by the government medical team before being debriefed and reunited with their families by the police respectively.

