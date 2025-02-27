Police withdraws security escorts assign to Lagos speaker

Hours after the former clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly was denied entrance into the premises, the Nigerian Police has allegedly withdrew all personnel attached to the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Aside from that, the Police has removed the policemen deployed to maintain law and order around Assembly complex without any explanation to the lawmakers in the state.

As gathered, the new development on Thursday has left both the Speaker and the legislative building vulnerable to any hoodlum attack in the state.

Confirming the situation, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, Mr. Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern over the abrupt withdrawal of security personnel.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated.

He warned that the Speaker is now “vulnerable and open to attack,” emphasizing the urgent need for a resolution to the security lapse.

The reason for the withdrawal remains unclear, and there has been no official statement from the Lagos State Police Command or the state government regarding the development.

This situation raises concerns about the safety of government officials and the security of the Lagos Assembly premises.