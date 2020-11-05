Police warns Sowore, others against protests, unlawful gathering in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has warned residents, particularly the publisher of Sahara Reporters and others demanding comprehensive police reform against protests and unlawful gathering across the state, saying any efforts to further destabilize the state would be resisted.

It explained that the need to prevent further breakdown of law and order, arsons and destruction that followed the recent protest against police brutality across the state necessitated the call after Sowore’s alleged claim that protesters would storm the streets to begin another round of protest.

The state’s police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, said that plans had been concluded to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise across the state, saying the state was yet to heal from the recent orgy of violence witnessed about two weeks ago.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by the state’s Police Public Relations, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police boss said that the command had gathered relevant information from intelligence agencies on the planned fresh protest across the state.

According to him, some unpatriotic elements or groups of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent Endsars violence, which has been analyzed as dangerous and counterproductive.

“Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn any individuals, group of students or any groups who might want to stage any form of protest, either “peaceful” or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist as the police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threats or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.

“The Police command, emphatically, warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident.

“We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law and order and public safety across the length and breadth of the state,” the statement said.