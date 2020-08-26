Police warns residents against violence ahead Edo guber poll

Ahead of next month’s governorship election in Edo State, the Nigeria Police Force has warned residents to shun violence across the state, saying only a peaceful atmosphere could guarantee free and fair election.

It explained that operatives of the force were concluding plans and drawing up strategies on harmonious working relationships with other sister security agencies to forestall violence before, during, and after the poll.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5, Dibal Yakadi, said that strategies are being put together towards effectively dealing with anyone caught disrupting peace or voting processes on election day, stressing that every individual must take responsibility towards ensuring a peaceful election in the state.

Speaking during a meeting with stakeholders in Benin on Wednesday, Yakadi who reiterated that stiffer penalties await offenders during the Edo poll enjoined stakeholders to warn their supporters against any act of violence.

He, however, urged the media, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), religious leaders, political parties, and security agencies to play their roles in ensuring a free, fair, and credible governorship election on September 19, 2020.

“The stakeholders must work as a team to deliver a free, fair, and credible election. The media must develop high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, while religious leaders must also continue to preach peace.

“NYSC must work to ensure that only corps members willing to dutifully carry out election assignments are recruited; security agencies should be neutral and not be partisan during elections,” he stated.

He, however, urged INEC to ensure that all logistics for elections were put in place before the elections.