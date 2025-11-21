Police warns residents against protest over abducted Kebbi schoolgirls

The Kebbi State Police Command has cautioned residents against embarking on any form of protest over the recent abduction of 25 students from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga.

The warning follows intelligence received by the command indicating that some groups and non-governmental organisations were planning to stage demonstrations in response to the incident.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nafiu Kotarkoshi, the command explained that the current security atmosphere in the state is too fragile for protests or public gatherings, warning that such activities could spark unrest and interfere with ongoing rescue efforts.

“While the police acknowledge the public concern over the abduction, the command views any planned protest as misguided and counterproductive,” he said.

He emphasized that holding demonstrations now could jeopardize the work of security agencies striving to secure the safe release of the abducted schoolgirls.

The PPRO reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and maintaining public order while urging residents to cooperate with security agencies by reporting any suspicious movement to the nearest police station or relevant authority.

The Kebbi attack which led to the killing of the school’s vice principal, has triggered calls for a review of the nation’s security policy from citizens and international observers alike.

Today, an unspecified number of children were confirmed to have been abducted by armed men after an attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Although President Bola Tinubu has ordered the deployment of troops, mobile police units, and intelligence operatives to violence-prone regions, many citizens are still calling for a stronger military presence in vulnerable areas, especially around schools, to protect children and staff.

Meanwhile, Katsina State has shut down all public schools until further notice to protect students and staff from potential harm.

The government described the closure as a temporary measure, which will remain in effect pending a comprehensive security review of identified high-risk areas.