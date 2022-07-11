Police warns electorates against violence, vote-buying during Osun guber elections

The Nigeria Police has warned electorates against any act of violence and vote buying buying racketeering ahead Osun State gubernatorial election.

It stated that it has satisfactorily prepared for the election and reiterated its commitment to synergise with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders for the election.

Through a video released by the force’s Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday on their social media handle, he said the synergy was to protect democratic values, provide level playing field for all political actors, ensure adequate protection of voters, INEC officials, equipment, accredited observers and other key players.

Adejobi urged the electorate to be law-abiding and to comply with the restriction of movement order to be announced at the appropriate time.

The police spokesman further enjoined the electorate to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, adding that adequate security had been emplaced to protect lives and property, before, during, and after the election.

