Police uncovers fertilizer theft syndicates in Lagos, arrests four

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

After several investigations, Nigerian Police, Lagos Command has uncovered a syndicate that specializes in fertilizer theft, arresting no fewer than four persons.

The arrest of these syndicate came barely a week after they burgled Flour Mill warehouse in Iganmu axis, carting away 300 bags of Fertilisers at about 16:30 pm.

Among the four persons arrested were 57years old Banjo Adeleke, from Ijebu, Ogun state, James Dalex, a 52years old indigene of Mangu Local Government in Plateau State, and 52years old Haladu Junaidu from Dala Local Government in Kano State.

Confirming their arrest, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, stated that the company’s security guard and three others were arrested at Daleko Market, Mushin where the stolen Fertilisers was about to be transported out of Lagos.

In a statement on Wednesday, Bala explained that after the warehouse was burgled on 24th December 2019, a team of detectives from Bode Thomas Police Station and crime scene experts were deployed to the scene, to investigate the circumstances that aided the act.

“A thorough analysis of the scene revealed a constructive breaking that depicted the fact that there was an insider’s collaboration. The security guard of the warehouse was taken to the Station for questioning.

“Investigation was extended to Daleko market, Mushin where the stolen Fertilisers were recovered from a warehouse on 31st December 2019. The Fertilisers were sold to some buyers from Kano at the rate of #4000 per bag and they were at the point of moving them away when Police stormed the market. The Truck used in conveying the stolen Fertilizers was impounded.

He noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba to take over the case and charge suspects to Court.