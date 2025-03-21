Police uncover illegal maternity home, arrests nurse in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has shut down an illegal maternity home in Usung Atiat, Abak Local Government Area and arrested a nurse suspected of child trafficking, unauthorized medical practices, and impersonation.

The female suspect arrested was found sheltering seven pregnant women and five infants who were between the ages of two weeks to one year, in deplorable conditions.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, who cofirmed the arrests during a press briefing on Friday, disclosed that the arrest was carried out following several hours of intelligence gathering.

During a search of the premises, medical supplies including syringes, drip lines, herbs, and immunisation records were recovered inside the property which the suspect had been using illegally.

John noted, “The suspect’s lack of medical credentials and the presence of makeshift medical equipment pointed to a dangerous disregard for the health and safety of the victims.”

According to the spokesman, the rescued women are now in protective custody, and the infants are undergoing medical evaluations.

The police spokesperson also stated that the command has launched a manhunt for others involved in the illegal business, who will be arrested for prosecution once apprehended

John underscored the command’s dedication to ensuring a safe community for all residents of the state, saying, “We remain committed to rooting out illegal activities that exploit vulnerable individuals, especially women and children, in Akwa Ibom State.”