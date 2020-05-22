Police to maintain social gathering ban during Eid

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to proscribe any form of congregational prayers, religious or social gathering in commemoration of this year’s eid-el-Fitri festivity nationwide in line with the Federal Government ban on all social and religious gathering.

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This religious Eid is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

But, the IGP, while congratulating the Muslim faithful for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast reiterated that the unusual times occasioned by the pandemic had necessitated a low-key celebration by being conscious of preventive measure put in place by the government in checkmating the spread of coronavirus.

Mohammed, in his eid-el-Fitri message released to newsmen by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, charged Nigerians on collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations put in place by governments at all levels in support of the governments’ effort against the deadly respiratory disease.

He assured the nation of adequate security during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations, noting that the tactical and intelligence assets of the Force had been deployed for proactive and robust anti-crime measures, to prevent any untoward incidents or breakdown of law in the country during the holidays.

“The Force, however, reminds the citizens that the COVID-19 prevention regulation orders including the inter-state movement restriction orders, national curfew and the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by Governments in some States of the Federation, are still in force.

“It, therefore, enjoins the citizens to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders,” the statement read in part.