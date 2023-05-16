Police to hold Seun Kuti for more days despite bail application

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, will remain under Lagos Police Command’s custody for another two more days inspite of the Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba granting him bail in accordance with the law.

The court said that the artiste will remain at the State Criminal Investigation department, Panti Lagos pending conclusion of the Nigerian Police investigations on Kuti’s assault and slapping of a policeman in the state.

The son of the Afrobeat legend was denied access to leave after he brought to court on Tuesday after been detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Lagos third mainland bridge over the weekend

More Details Soon

