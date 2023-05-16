Report on Interest
under logo

Tinubu cuts short Saudi stay for Alaafin’s burial,…

The Guild

2020 budget: Nigeria doesn’t have universal basic…

The Guild

Lagos Govt. promises theatre arts practitioners supports on…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

Police to hold Seun Kuti for more days despite bail application

By News Desk

By The Guild

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, will remain under Lagos Police Command’s custody for another two more days inspite of the Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba granting him bail in accordance with the law.

The court said that the artiste will remain at the State Criminal Investigation department, Panti Lagos pending conclusion of the Nigerian Police investigations on Kuti’s assault and slapping of a policeman in the state.

The son of the Afrobeat legend was denied access to leave after he brought to court on Tuesday after been detained for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Lagos third mainland bridge over the weekend

More Details Soon
The Guild 9046 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: