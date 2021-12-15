Police to get 20% salary upgrade from 2022

Beginning from January 2022, personnel under the employment of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would begin to enjoy additional emoluments following the 20 per cent increase in salaries approved for the officers by the Federal Government.

As stated, the increment was in line with the recommendations from stakeholders and committees set up with look into the circumstances that led to protest against police brutality across Nigeria last year.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the council also approved the review of police duty tour allowance and shift allowance to six per cent, and as well, the release of N1.2 billion for the payment of uninsured benefits.

Besides, he said that the FEC approved the sum of N1.2 billion for the payment of outstanding allowances, explaining that the approvals were meant to boost the morale of police personnel across the country.

The minister said that the sum of N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 police personnel, noting that the payment would only commence after the Auditor General of Federation must have scrutinized it.

He also announced a tax waiver of N18.6 billion for personal between GradeLlevels one to Grade Levels 14

