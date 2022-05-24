Police to deploy modern technology across troubled zones, communities

The Nigeria Police has concluded plans to deploy modern technology across troubled zones and communities in Nigeria in order to put an end to the menace of the criminal activities.

It said that it has resolved to use high tech to win the war on insurgency and terrorism across the country.

According to the law enforcement agency, policing is no longer about the use of sophisticated weapons like AK 47 and other security gadgets but deployment of high technology and techniques to achieve the desired goal of safeguarding lives and property of citizens.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, stated that the police is a civil institution and they are not even emphasizing these arms and ammunition.

Dingyadi, in Abuja, on Monday said that policing strategy now is no longer about having motorcades, AK 47 and other security gadgets and that what is required now is high tech to win the war on insurgency.

He said: ”That is the way to go. And we are moving in that direction. But, you know, the police is a civil institution and we’re not even emphasizing these arms and ammunition.

”What we are emphasizing is to ensure that, as civilians, as we are, we try to ensure that issues are resolved without having to use firearms or anything.”

The Police minister urged Nigerians and communities to support them and emphasized that with their support, the police would not need to use firearms but would use technology to effectively curb insecurity.

He further assured that the police would have the best technology to fight these criminalities across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

