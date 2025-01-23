Police to deploy 10,000 new officers after robbers, others

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to deploy the 10,000 new officers who will be leaving various academy across the country after armed robbers and other criminal elements, to ensure they end such act across the country.

These Constables, who have been equipped with best policing skills, after passing out parade will be deployed to state commands across the country, strengthening local policing units and fostering better community engagement.

The officers have undergone intensive physical and mental training, equipping them to tackle contemporary security threats while adhering to the principles of law and order.

This development is part of the Force’s efforts to strengthen its personnel base and enhance its ability to provide effective policing services and security nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who will serve as the reviewing officer, highlighted the importance of this milestone for improving public safety and addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

“The graduation of these officers reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing the capacity of the Force,” the IGP stated.

“I am confident they will uphold professionalism, integrity, and dedication to their duties, ensuring better security for all Nigerians.”

The Police boss, in a statement by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the addition of these officers is expected to improve the Police Force’s response to crime and promote stronger relationships with the communities they serve.

This landmark deployment ceremony marks another step in the Nigeria Police Force’s drive to enhance public safety and maintain the trust of the Nigerian people.