Police to begin vehicles insurance enforcement from February

Determined to enforce provisions of the law, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that the law enforcement agency will on February 1, 2025, commence enforcement of the third-party vehicle insurance policy as stipulated by the law across the country.

The police boss noted that the policy was designed by the federal government to promote accountability and responsibility on Nigeria’s roads.

Third-party insurance provides financial coverage for damages or injuries caused to others during road accidents, a crucial safety measure often overlooked by many vehicle owners.

Announcing the date on Friday during a visit by the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, and senior officials from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, emphasized that non-compliance could result in fines, imprisonment, or both, urging Nigerians to use this window to update their insurance status.

During the meeting at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the IGP underscored the significance of third-party insurance, saying it protests road users and ensures accident victims receive proper compensation.

“Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle Act mandate all vehicle owners to have valid third-party insurance. The enforcement of this law will begin on February 1, 2025″, he added.

The police reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with agencies like NAICOM to ensure that the rights and safety of all road users are prioritized.