Police to begin officers’ biometric capturing, record digitisation

As part of efforts toward strengthening security architecture across Nigeria and improving welfare of law enforcement agents, the Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that it would soon begin biometric capturing of its entire officers and whole workforce of police, the exercise which was said to be aimed at easing administrative processes and issuance of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.

It said that, beside the biometric capturing, it is also introducing record digitization for the entire police system for integration of the force into an ICT-Based system to simplify management of personnel records and manage entire workforce of police.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba, stated that the introduction of biometric capturing of the officers is a modern system designed to ensure that entire police personnel have their details captured and stored for record purposes and also remove administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings and transfers officers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.

Through a statement issued after launching of a SmartForce Database Management Centre on Wednesday, in Abuja, Baba indicated the initiative would not only manage identity of each person of the force but monitor distribution of personnel workforce and access across the country.

The police boss hinted that he had directed total overhauling old system and a swift commencement of the digitalization process across all commands and formations of the force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system.

He said: “We are going to introduce Personnel Records Digitalization and Biometric Capturing of all officers of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that all officers have their details captured and stored for record purposes and to ease administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings/transfers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.



We have launched Police SmartForce Database Management Centre where all necessary exercise would be conducted and all officers would be educated on the importance of the biometric exercise and the digital record keeping”, he added.

From the statement, the IGP disclosed that SmartForce storage servers is domiciled inside Nigeria Police Force National Command and Control Centre (NPF-C4i) facilities and SmartForce office, Office of Force Secretary in Force Headquarters in Abuja, and that the effort would bring about new system of policing with a positive result.

According to him, the initiative which is aimed at integrating the Force into an ICT-Based System will simplify the management of its personnel records, manage the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, uniquely manage and identify each personnel of the Force and is structured with modern technological concepts to monitor the distribution of personnel workforce and access across the country.

“The system will aid the office of the Force Secretary in planning for the deployment of personnel in the Force, budgetary-related issues, tracing/identification of Police personnel, and retrieval of records as it relates to serving and retired Police personnel”.

“We have also flagged off practical training of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) and ICT Officers from the 36 State Commands and the FCT at the Force Headquarters on handling and use of the gadgets provided for data capturing of all personnel including a modernized hi-tech biometric machine with unique features like Fingerprint scanner, 2D Scanner, and Smart Facial Recognition application.

I have issued directives for total overhauling of the former system and a swift commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

