Police to arraign VeryDarkMan after using uniform unlawfully

Popular social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VDM, is set to appear in court today for wearing a Nigerian Police Force uniform.



This development comes just 24 hours after VDM was taken into custody by the Nigeria Police Force, following his voluntary appearance for questioning regarding the unauthorized use of a police uniform in a viral video.



The enforcement agency on Friday, confirmed this through a statement on its social handle.



It noted that the move underscores the agency’s commitment to upholding the integrity of its symbols and preventing their misuse.



Meanwhile, the enforcement agency urged interested individuals to follow up on the proceedings as the case unfolds.



Some days ago, VDM released a viral video where he donned a police uniform bearing the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), identifying himself as the CSP of the online division.



In response, the Nigerian Police Force, through a statement condemned the video, citing Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law.



Additionally, the enforcement agency emphasized that such actions would not be tolerated and vowed to take legal action against offenders.



It said, “The Nigeria Police Force unequivocally disassociates itself from this unauthorized portrayal and has launched a full investigation to determine the source of the Police gear used, as well as the authority under which he acted”



“It is important to remind the public that the unauthorized use of Police uniforms, insignia, or accouterments constitutes a criminal offense, as stipulated in Section 251 of the Criminal Code Law and Section 133 of the Penal Code Law, and is subject to strict penalties”



“While the Nigeria Police Force recognizes and supports the creativity of young Nigerians in the content creation space, we strongly caution against the misuse of Police uniforms or symbols. Unauthorized use of these items undermines the values and integrity of the Force and will not be tolerated”.